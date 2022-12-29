Stargate Finance (STG) Price Hits $0.36

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $47.63 million and $2.74 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00002154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $885.24 or 0.05330638 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.00498113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,901.16 or 0.29513419 BTC.

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

