StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,400 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the November 30th total of 1,314,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

StarHub Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SRHBF remained flat at $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. StarHub has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

