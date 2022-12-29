Status Hits Market Capitalization of $73.58 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Status has a total market cap of $73.58 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036961 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005868 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018967 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00227027 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01862406 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $2,816,385.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

