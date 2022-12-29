Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $9.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 2.9 %

STLD opened at $99.89 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day moving average is $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $232,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $261,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Citigroup raised their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

