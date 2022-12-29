Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 49,326 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 221.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,326 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 5.7% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $6,638,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,944,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,089,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 473.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.75. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $165.90.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.