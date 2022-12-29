Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 49,326 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 221.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,326 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 5.7% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $6,638,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,944,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,089,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 473.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.75. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $165.90.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.