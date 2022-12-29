Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.7% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 6,198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after buying an additional 1,272,778 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $141.29 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $381.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.31.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

