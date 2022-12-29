Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 149.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.26 and a 52-week high of $78.58.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

