Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 120 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $167.94 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.93.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

