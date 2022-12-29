STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the period. STMicroelectronics accounts for 7.5% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 47.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 36,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,284. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($75.53) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($51.06) to €45.00 ($47.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

