StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Price Performance
Shares of ADXS opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.15. Advaxis has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84.
About Advaxis
