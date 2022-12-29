StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $4.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of -0.56.
