StockNews.com Upgrades OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) to Hold

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

OFS Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ OFS opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $131.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.77. OFS Capital has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $13.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OFS Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 21.5% in the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 41,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OFS Capital by 122.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in OFS Capital by 59.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OFS Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 22,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in OFS Capital by 20.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.