StockNews.com Upgrades OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) to Hold

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
OFS Capital Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ OFS opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $131.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.77. OFS Capital has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $13.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About OFS Capital
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFS Capital (OFS)
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.