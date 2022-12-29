StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the November 30th total of 140,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

StoneX Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SNEX traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.10. 693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,734. StoneX Group has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $276,512.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $276,512.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,753,358.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,707,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

