Straight Path Wealth Management Buys 3,730 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management owned about 2.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 46,179 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 429.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 65,973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.

