Straight Path Wealth Management Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.3% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.05. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.