Straight Path Wealth Management Has $442,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 157,007 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 69,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $21.16.

