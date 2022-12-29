Straight Path Wealth Management Has $798,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Straight Path Wealth Management cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCM. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

