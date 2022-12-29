Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires 708 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Adobe by 31.4% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 837 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 8,349 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 10.9% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 48,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $328.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $578.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Adobe

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

