Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 214,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BTT opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.