Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,717 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 267,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $169.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.31. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $201.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

