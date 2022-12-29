Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 118.1% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 65,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 35,499 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,663,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $27.09 on Thursday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $63.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.