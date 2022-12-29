Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Grows Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.33. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $109.19.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.