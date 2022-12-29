Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

NFLX opened at $276.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $620.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

