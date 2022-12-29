Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $6,042,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in AT&T by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,055,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after buying an additional 400,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 76,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

