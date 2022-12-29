Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.56%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

