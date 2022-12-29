Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 59,462 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,006,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,462 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $29,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 41,951 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 321,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL opened at $29.02 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.