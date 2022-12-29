Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

