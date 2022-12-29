Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 21,354 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

