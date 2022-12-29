Streakk (STKK) Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week

Streakk (STKK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Streakk token can currently be bought for approximately $293.05 or 0.01760323 BTC on exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $2.93 billion and $327,075.07 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 293.23373227 USD and is up 8.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $385,164.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

