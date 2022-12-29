Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Update

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Summit State Bank during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Summit State Bank by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 35,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Summit State Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $3,275,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

SSBI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36.

Summit State Bank Dividend Announcement

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

