Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.51. 3,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,165,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Summit Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $972.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics
About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.