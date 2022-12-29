Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.51. 3,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,165,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $972.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

