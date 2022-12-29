Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) is Value Partners Investments Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,786 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial accounts for approximately 5.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Sun Life Financial worth $57,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 49.53%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

