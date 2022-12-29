Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,900 shares, an increase of 434.7% from the November 30th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,069.0 days.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
SNMYF stock remained flat at $8.33 during trading on Thursday. 82 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435. Suncorp Group has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.
About Suncorp Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suncorp Group (SNMYF)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.