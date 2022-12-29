Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Short Interest Up 81.0% in December

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Price Performance

STRE stock remained flat at $10.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,829. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the second quarter worth about $313,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the third quarter worth about $422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the technology sector focused on internet, consumer, media, and similar businesses.

