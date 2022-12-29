SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.47

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.47 and traded as high as $6.75. SurgePays shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 56,775 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SURG. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SurgePays from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on SurgePays to $8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

SurgePays Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SurgePays ( NASDAQ:SURG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.17 million for the quarter. SurgePays had a negative return on equity of 492.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the third quarter worth about $147,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SurgePays by 131.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SurgePays by 32.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100,866 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SurgePays during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SurgePays during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

