Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading Down 3% This Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $36.71 million and $1.22 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,003,544,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,606,477,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars.

