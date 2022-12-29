Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 39.1% in December

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the November 30th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Swire Pacific stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.78. 27,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. Swire Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

