Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Swiss Life Trading Up 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $34.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SZLMY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 650 to CHF 624 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Further Reading

