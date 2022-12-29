Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.24. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 169,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 289.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,158.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $219,400,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,828 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter worth $8,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at $1,523,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 325.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.