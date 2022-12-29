Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading Up 7.9%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) shares were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 26,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,317,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBLA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.43.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.79 million, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
