Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading Up 7.9%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) shares were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 26,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,317,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBLA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.79 million, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $332.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. Analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

