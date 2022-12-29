Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.60

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 10517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 42,439 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,444,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,285,000 after buying an additional 44,923 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 78,779 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 311.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.