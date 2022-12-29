Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.60

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 10517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.