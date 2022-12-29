TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $7.51

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.05. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 208,465 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 960.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,574,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294,650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 58.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,285,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,018 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 148.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,946,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,586 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $12,872,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 375.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,053,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,717 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

