TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $7.51

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.05. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 208,465 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.
TAL Education Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
