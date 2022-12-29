TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $7.51

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.05. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 208,465 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TAL Education Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 960.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,574,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294,650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 58.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,285,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,018 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 148.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,946,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,586 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $12,872,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 375.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,053,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,717 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

