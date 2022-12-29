Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Down 36.6% in December

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the November 30th total of 44,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tarena International in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tarena International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TEDU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.87. 602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of -0.56.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

