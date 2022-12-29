Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock opened at $145.80 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

