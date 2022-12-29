Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Down 96.7% in December

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the November 30th total of 373,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Tastemaker Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth $544,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 281,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 499,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 79,721 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 980,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

TMKR stock remained flat at $10.13 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Tastemaker Acquisition Company Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.