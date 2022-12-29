Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TAYD traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Devices

In other news, Director Robert Michael Carey bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 23.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Taylor Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Taylor Devices by 5.1% during the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Featured Articles

