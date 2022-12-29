Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Short Interest Up 40.6% in December

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,400 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 545,800 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 137,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $999,999.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,882,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,400,691.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc purchased 758,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $5,499,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,340,212 shares in the company, valued at $31,466,537. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 137,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,882,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,400,691.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 36,074 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 276,984 shares during the period.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TERN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,621. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $353.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of -0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

