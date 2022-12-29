Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the November 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Terumo stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. Terumo has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

