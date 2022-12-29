Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the November 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Terumo Price Performance
Terumo stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. Terumo has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $43.61.
About Terumo
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terumo (TRUMY)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.