Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Short Interest Down 76.4% in December

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the November 30th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TBPMF remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 114,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,460. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-derived drugs for inflammation, pain, ophthalmology, and oncology. The company develops PLENITUDE to treat cancer-related pain in advanced cancer patients; REBORN for the treatment of breakthrough cancer pain; Reduvo for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; ARDS-003 for the treatment of sepsis and prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome; and SERENITY to treat cancer cachexia.

