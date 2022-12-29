Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Short Interest Down 76.4% in December

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the November 30th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tetra Bio-Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TBPMF remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 114,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,460. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
About Tetra Bio-Pharma
