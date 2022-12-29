Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Cut by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.18. 47,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,607. The company has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $193.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.